Prescriptions just got tastier: doctors trailing fruit and veggies prescriptions

Broccoli
Broccoli(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors have been experimenting with prescribing fruits and vegetables to patients.

In trial runs, patients with diet-related illnesses were either given money specifically to buy fruits and vegetables, vouchers, or delivered meal kits.

Food prescription programs have been trialed in states like North Carolina, New York and Pennsylvania and are funded by the USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program.

Some programs like the one in Pennsylvania offer nutrition education as well, but school nurse Michelle Dever says education should be implemented in all of these programs.

“If that’s what doctors are going to do, they ought to take it one step further and put some resources in that family’s hands to be able to know, ‘Okay, so I need to eat some more tomatoes, what does that look like?’ ‘You can add tomatoes in your spaghetti sauce, you can add tomatoes to your salad.’ What does that look like?” Dever said.

The journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes published a study this month saying participants in these programs lose weight, have lower blood pressure and have less food insecurity.

