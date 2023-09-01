Plans for a halfway house in Mandan stopped

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan residents say they were blindsided by the nonprofit F5 Project’s plans to establish a halfway house in their neighborhood.

The F5 Project is a program that helps people who’ve been incarcerated or have a history of substance abuse or mental problems reintegrate back into the community.

F5 has halfway houses in Bismarck, Grand Forks, Fargo and Minot, but its plans to establish another halfway house in Mandan have been put on hold due to concerns from neighbors.

“If something is going to be happening in your neighborhood where you live or anything, it’s important to educate those where we live, and the people,” Brenda Lacher, a neighbor at the meeting, said.

F5′s statewide director of housing Kristy Johnson, who was once in a similar position to the people she serves, says the meeting was a great opportunity to clear up any miscommunications between residents and the program, and to talk about F5′s goals. She addressed residents’ concerns about potentially having former felons live nearby.

“Typically, 99 percent of the individuals that come into our houses are just grateful for the opportunity. They’re shoveling the sidewalks for the neighbors, picking up garbage, again, just so grateful to be reintegrated back into the community with opportunity,” Johnson said.

Haley Lang, the realtor who owns the property F5 was considering using, says she didn’t think the partnership would stir up this much concern since she started working with F5 in the Bismarck area in May with no problems. She says she’s within her rights as the owner to choose what she does with her property, but she wants to take a different approach if and when she tries to start a similar partnership in the future.

“I thought F5 was going to be great for the neighborhood. They had past issues with a past owner with lots of felons and issues and bad tenants, cops being called. So I thought a controlled environment where there’s house managers, there’s recovery programs involved, would be a great asset to the neighborhood to clean it up and make better neighbors than there was prior to me owning the property,” Lang said.

F5 currently doesn’t have plans to establish a new location in Mandan.

