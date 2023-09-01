North Dakota Red Cross Volunteer is helping distribute aid relief on the Gulf Coast

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Idalia is the first category three hurricane to hit the Florida Big Bend Region in history and it’s left thousands of people still without power and basic goods.

Red Cross teams from all over the country are traveling down to assist the impacted states.

That’s why some North Dakota Red Cross volunteers are heading down to help.

One volunteer who plans to travel to the affected region is Paul Henke. He says he finds joy in helping out people who have been impacted.

“Really nice to know that people form up here or wherever to help them out. When they’re in a bad situation, and it’s always fulfilling that you can help, and it’s fun to just talk to some of the people hear their experiences, try to put a smile on their face,” said Paul Henke, Red Cross volunteer.

He will be arriving in Tallahassee Friday and is going to help for two weeks, distributing relief supplies to shelters.

He’s been volunteering with the Red Cross for over twenty years.

