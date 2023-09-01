North Dakota Red Cross Volunteer is helping distribute aid relief on the Gulf Coast

Paul Henke with ND Red Cross, on his way to Florida to help with relief after Idalia
Paul Henke with ND Red Cross, on his way to Florida to help with relief after Idalia(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Idalia is the first category three hurricane to hit the Florida Big Bend Region in history and it’s left thousands of people still without power and basic goods.

Red Cross teams from all over the country are traveling down to assist the impacted states.

That’s why some North Dakota Red Cross volunteers are heading down to help.

One volunteer who plans to travel to the affected region is Paul Henke. He says he finds joy in helping out people who have been impacted.

“Really nice to know that people form up here or wherever to help them out. When they’re in a bad situation, and it’s always fulfilling that you can help, and it’s fun to just talk to some of the people hear their experiences, try to put a smile on their face,” said Paul Henke, Red Cross volunteer.

He will be arriving in Tallahassee Friday and is going to help for two weeks, distributing relief supplies to shelters.

He’s been volunteering with the Red Cross for over twenty years.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Eduardo Diaz was arrested outside the governor's residence
Police presence outside the Governor’s Residence Wednesday
Williston Water World
Williston Water World to break ground September 8, phase one to open May 2025
Cameron Black
Man arrested after wild, high-speed interstate chase starting in Fargo
Three Bismarck men accused of starting a riot
Three Bismarck men accused of starting a riot

Latest News

Haley Lang, relator, Darren, house manager, and Kristy Johnson, F5 statewide director of...
Plans for a halfway house in Mandan stopped
Great Plains Food Bank
Great Plains Food Bank participating in hunger relief efforts for Hunger Action Month
Fleeing suspect causes multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minot
Fleeing suspect causes multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minot
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
MHA Nation unveils new tribal headquarters