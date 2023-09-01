Minot State honors longtime food service worker

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State University held a celebration Friday for one of the food service workers who’s worked there for 25 years.

Irene Wilson, a dishwasher at the food court, said she smelled a surprise coming. Somebody had told her to not wear her uniform on Friday.

Wilson said she stayed for a quarter century because she enjoys working with the people.

The food court manager said they don’t do this for everyone.

“I didn’t want them to go all out for it, but I guess it’s nice to be recognized for doing outstanding work,” said Wilson.

Wilson said she’s thinking about retiring but is unsure when that time will come.

