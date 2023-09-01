Man charged with murder after 19-year-old woman, unborn child found dead in trunk

Alexander Lewis, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday. He is facing charges that include first and second-degree murder. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Kansas authorities have charged a man with murder after the body of a 19-year-old female was found in the trunk of a car last week.

KWCH reports that Alexander Lewis, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday. He heard the charges against him that included first and second-degree murder.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson. Wichita police also said she was pregnant.

The Wichita Police Department began looking for Bronson last Saturday after receiving a phone call from one of Lewis’ family members in North Carolina stating that he may have harmed her.

Officers searched two locations and found the 19-year-old’s body in the trunk of a vehicle at an area apartment complex.

Detectives said Bronson’s death was the result of domestic violence. Family members said Lewis and Bronson were in a relationship.

The 22-year-old suspect is currently being held on $500,000 bond.

Friends and family of Bronson have started a GoFundMe with the money raised going to funeral arrangements for the 19-year-old.

“Zaiylah was unexpectedly and tragically taken from us as a result of domestic violence,” Dawn Wilson, the fundraiser’s organizer, wrote.

They said she was “a vibrant soul with dreams, aspirations and love.”

