Man accused of having sex with minor

Jamal Fermin
Jamal Fermin(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after Bismarck Police say he had sex with a minor.

Officers say they were conducting a search warrant on 36-year-old Jamal Fermin’s residence for an unrelated investigation.

Authorities say they witnessed Fermin enter the building with a young girl.  Upon entering the home, the 16-year-old told investigators she had been having intercourse with Fermin in exchange for alcohol and marijuana. She says Fermin also asked her to send him nude photos.

Fermin is charged with using a minor for sexual activity, attempted use of a minor in a sexual performance, dealing marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

