Jesse Taylor Jr.’s mother and medical examiner testify in fourth day of trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jurors heard more testimony on Thursday in the trial for a 17-year-old charged as an adult for murder. Prosecutors say last September, when Jesse Taylor Jr. was 16, he shot and killed 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield at the Motel 6 in Bismarck.

A forensic examiner testified that Thunder Shield received numerous wounds from the four bullets that struck him in his chest, side and arm on September 23, 2022. Only one bullet was left in his body.

“The wound that went through the hip and came out the thigh, that would be a survivable injury. But of the other ones, any one of them could potentially have been lethal,” said N.D. state forensic examiner Dr. Barrie Miller.

In their opening statement, the defense said Thunder Shield was acting erratically that night due to drugs and alcohol.

Dr. Miller testified she found meth, fentanyl and traces of marijuana in his system. She did not know how much or how it would have impacted his behavior.

“Would it be accurate to say that someone could be erratic, agitated, violent under the influence of methamphetamine,” said defense attorney Phillip Becher.

“It is a possibility, yes,” said Dr. Miller.

Chrissy Reise was one of nine witnesses called by the prosecution. She overheard the argument between Taylor and Thunder Shield that night. She believes she saw Thunder Shield with something in his hands as he approached Taylor before he was shot.

“So, I’m not sure what it was, but he was coming towards us with something in his hand,” said Reise.

Paramedics testified that they did not find a weapon on Thunder Shield when he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Reise also testified how, after the shooting she, Taylor’s mother and others went looking for Taylor in Bismarck. After they found him, they say they drove back to her home in Warren, Minnesota.

“She was wanting to get home,” said Taylor’s mother, Tara Papasodora.

“Were you okay with that, going to Warren with her,” asked assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney Dennis Ingold.

“Yes, cuz I didn’t know what was going on,” said Papasodora.

Taylor was later arrested by Minnesota authorities.

The state is expecting to call its last witnesses on Friday, and the defense will start on Tuesday.

