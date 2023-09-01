Great Plains Food Bank participating in hunger relief efforts for Hunger Action Month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some North Dakotans are living without necessities like food, and one in six North Dakotans go hungry. September is Hunger Action Month, and the Great Plains Food Bank is encouraging people to take action to end hunger.

With high inflation, food prices have gone up. Because of this, donations at food banks have been down, but more people need assistance.

Working families account for 50 to 60 percent of people who stop by the Great Plains Food Bank.

“We are serving about 144,000 people in North Dakota right now a year. That’s the largest number we’ve had in history. You know, out of that, 50,000 of those are children,” said Ron Walters, of Great Plains Food Bank.

He says people can help by donating food and money and by volunteering.

Now, to fill the food bank, it costs half a million dollars every two months, which is used to keep the shelves stocked for a whole year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.