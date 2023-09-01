Fleeing suspect causes multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minot

Fleeing suspect causes multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minot
Fleeing suspect causes multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minot(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A driver fleeing a stop by Ward County Narcotics Task Force officers caused a three-vehicle crash at a southwest Minot intersection, according to police.

Police said the task force was investigating reports of possible drug activity, and when an agent approached an SUV on foot around 10:30 a.m. Friday, the driver fled south on 16th Street.

Investigators said the driver, a 37-year-old New Town man, crashed into another SUV at the intersection of 37th Avenue SW, causing that vehicle to spin around and strike a third SUV.

A passenger in the first struck SUV in the intersection, a 71-year-old Bismarck woman, suffered serious injuries, and her driver, a 76-year-old Bismarck man, was treated for minor injuries. Two passengers in the backseat of the first struck SUV, also from Bismarck, were not hurt.

The two adults and a young child in the second struck SUV were not hurt.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle and his two passengers from Parshall, a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, are being evaluated for injuries at the hospital.

Charges are pending in the case.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Eduardo Diaz was arrested outside the governor's residence
Police presence outside the Governor’s Residence Wednesday
Williston Water World
Williston Water World to break ground September 8, phase one to open May 2025
Cameron Black
Man arrested after wild, high-speed interstate chase starting in Fargo
Three Bismarck men accused of starting a riot
Three Bismarck men accused of starting a riot

Latest News

KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
MHA Nation unveils new tribal headquarters
First News at Ten
Jesse Taylor Jr.’s mother and medical examiner testify in fourth day of trial
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 9/01/2023
Mondak Thunder
Rural football coaches, staff focusing on player safety as season underway