Fleeing suspect causes multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A driver fleeing a stop by Ward County Narcotics Task Force officers caused a three-vehicle crash at a southwest Minot intersection, according to police.
Police said the task force was investigating reports of possible drug activity, and when an agent approached an SUV on foot around 10:30 a.m. Friday, the driver fled south on 16th Street.
Investigators said the driver, a 37-year-old New Town man, crashed into another SUV at the intersection of 37th Avenue SW, causing that vehicle to spin around and strike a third SUV.
A passenger in the first struck SUV in the intersection, a 71-year-old Bismarck woman, suffered serious injuries, and her driver, a 76-year-old Bismarck man, was treated for minor injuries. Two passengers in the backseat of the first struck SUV, also from Bismarck, were not hurt.
The two adults and a young child in the second struck SUV were not hurt.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle and his two passengers from Parshall, a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, are being evaluated for injuries at the hospital.
Charges are pending in the case.
