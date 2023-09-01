Fleeing suspect causes multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A driver fleeing a stop by Ward County Narcotics Task Force officers caused a three-vehicle crash at a southwest Minot intersection, according to police.

Police said the task force was investigating reports of possible drug activity, and when an agent approached an SUV on foot around 10:30 a.m. Friday, the driver fled south on 16th Street.

Investigators said the driver, a 37-year-old New Town man, crashed into another SUV at the intersection of 37th Avenue SW, causing that vehicle to spin around and strike a third SUV.

A passenger in the first struck SUV in the intersection, a 71-year-old Bismarck woman, suffered serious injuries, and her driver, a 76-year-old Bismarck man, was treated for minor injuries. Two passengers in the backseat of the first struck SUV, also from Bismarck, were not hurt.

The two adults and a young child in the second struck SUV were not hurt.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle and his two passengers from Parshall, a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, are being evaluated for injuries at the hospital.

Charges are pending in the case.

