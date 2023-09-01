Dickinson Extension Center recommends soil testing

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Farmers are busy in the fields preparing for harvest and we’re getting close to the halfway point.

As fields are combined, the extension service recommends soil testing.

“We recommend a zero-to-six-inch soil test for your nitrogen phosphorous, potassium, your organic matter, probably your electric conductivity, that’s what measures the salts,” said Chris Augustin, NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center Director.

Augustin says these tests can give farmers a feel for their grounds. He says soybeans and wheat at the extension center are producing good yields because of a lot of moisture. But, he adds, their canola didn’t do as well.

He says North Dakota farmers have a small window for conditions to be just right.

“We do have some of the harshest climates in the world for growing season. We have short and dry growing seasons compared to other areas and colder than a lot of other areas,” said Augustin.

Augustin says he has received a handful of calls from farmers who have asked about testing and soil fertility.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can call or stop by the Extension Center.

Augustin believes crops in the southwest region should produce good yields.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.