Williston Basin School Board hold workshop on potential bond, aiming for a vote by end of year

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School Board is moving closer to setting a bond referendum.

During a board workshop held Wednesday, president Chris Jundt said their priority is a bond for two elementary schools, which would help alleviate large class sizes. Jundt said he hopes to have a vote by the end of the year before issuing the bond next year.

“It would definitely be ideal to get the community’s support this year in order to keep these projects on track to break ground in the spring,” said Jundt.

While they can go out for a vote, the district will have to wait on the state auditor’s report on the 2021-22 school year before they can issue the bond. Jundt and Superintendent Richard Faidley said they expect similar issues to the previous year’s report, but claimed they have since corrected those issues. Work on the audit is scheduled to start in late September.

Jundt said he intends to hold another workshop in September to finalize details on the bond before putting it out to the public.

