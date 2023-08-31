Watford City man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition, burglary charges

Arraignment for Dylan Lobato
Arraignment for Dylan Lobato(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A Watford City man charged with sexually assaulting two individuals last month has pleaded not guilty.

Dylan Lobato faces four felonies: gross sexual imposition, burglary, terrorizing, and theft after police say he tried to force himself on a taxicab driver, stole a vehicle, broke into another house, and attempted to assault another individual.

Lobato is also charged with several misdemeanors: wearing a mask during a crime and sexual assault.

He is being held on two $50,000 bonds.

His trial will be scheduled for either February or March 2024.

