Three Bismarck men accused of starting a riot(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three men have been arrested after Bismarck Police say they incited a riot Wednesday.

Authorities say 28-year-old Corbin Swain, 27-year-old Adam Ward and 23-year-old Matthew Brown asked five other people to come and assault another man with them.

Investigators say the group was yelling obscenities and Ward and Brown attempted to assault the man. They say Swain sprayed another man with pepper spray.

Police say Swain admitted he planned to assault one of the men when he turned 18 that night.

All three are charged with inciting a riot, terrorizing, engaging in a riot and disorderly conduct. Swain is additionally charged with aggravated assault.

