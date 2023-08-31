Police presence outside the governor’s residence Wednesday

Eduardo Diaz was arrested outside the governor's residence
Eduardo Diaz was arrested outside the governor's residence
By Elizabeth Shores and KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man was arrested at the Governor’s Residence Wednesday on previous charges and for having marijuana and unlawfully having two guns in his vehicle.

Eduardo Diaz of Bismarck, 32,  got out of his vehicle, sat on the governor’s lawn, and was then taken into custody by police.

Police say nothing suggested that the governor was in potential danger.

They say there was a large police presence because of Diaz’s previous criminal history and how close he was to the Governor’s Residence.

Diaz is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Tow truck at Governor's residence
Tow truck at Governor's residence
Police presence outside the Governor’s residence
Police presence outside the Governor's residence

