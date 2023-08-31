MHA Nation unveils new tribal headquarters

NEW TOWN, N.D (KMOT) – The MHA Nation had its grand opening for a new headquarters in New Town.

The new MHA facility is technically an administration building, but multiple speakers called it the capital.

Andrea Yellowbird, administrative assistant for the Northeast segment of the Three Affiliated Tribes said she found out last week they could start moving in from their previous office.

“We were a little bit cramped. We had four people in a two-person office,” said Yellowbird.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox said Elbowoods, North Dakota, used to be the center of their government operations for the reservation before it was flooded.

“That was kind of our capital a long time ago for Fort Berthold while we lived along the river,” said Fox.

Yellowbird said her job has gotten a little easier with a better phone system, extra monitors and everyone under one roof.

“Even our supply closet and the bathrooms, just the smaller things that you don’t really think of, affects your everyday work life,” said Yellowbird.

Fox said this was just phase one. They have over 1,600 employees and they have more plans such as an industrial greenhouse.

“We have a definite strategy about growing food, generating power and building more infrastructure,” said Fox.

The MHA building will have space for federal offices and house the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Fox said they will renovate the old administration buildings for a variety of services, but the capital was necessary.

