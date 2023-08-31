McKenzie County plea changes
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two change of plea hearings have been scheduled for separate high-profile cases in McKenzie County.
Darrell Merrell, who is charged with stealing crude oil, now has a second date court date.
Earlier this month, Northwest District Court Judge Robin Schmidt rejected a plea agreement from both parties that would have kept Merrell out of prison.
The hearing will be on September 14.
Meanwhile, an attorney for 19-year-old Julian Montoya has announced they’ve reached a plea agreement.
Montoya is charged with negligent homicide and duty. He was in an accident in Watford City where a six-year-old died after being run over.
A change of plea hearing is scheduled for September 25.
