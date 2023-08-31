Lightning causes fire to home in northwest Minot

Lightning causes fire to home in northwest Minot
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - A late-night lightning strike caused a fire to the roof of a Minot home.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 3300 block of Kodiak Street shortly after 1 a.m., where they found a significant fire on the roof of a home.

All occupants were able to safely exit the home with no injuries, and crews extinguished the flames on the roof and inside the home. Some of the crew remained at the home all night to extinguish any potential flare-ups. They determined the cause to be a lightning strike.

