Kids aren’t getting enough sleep

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A study by JAMA Network Open says not getting enough sleep is detrimental to students’ grades and ability to learn in school. KFYR talked to school Nurse Michelle Dever to see if sleepy students have been a problem.

“There’s some estimates out there that two out of every seven kids that are seen in their primary physician’s office have some kind of sleep-related problem. They are there because it’s related to sleep, so it is a huge problem,” Dever said.

Dever said she used to let tired kids take a quick power nap on the cot in her office, but after attending a conference and listening to a neurologist speak, she purchased a sunlight device to help kids wake up if they need some energy during the day.

