A historically quiet severe weather season | ND Meteorological Summer 2023 Recap

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Meteorological summer ends Thursday, August 31, and overall it’s been a very quiet severe weather season.

This year has featured a couple of notable severe weather events, but overall it’s had the least severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across western and central North Dakota in 30 years — since 1993. Only four tornado warnings and 118 severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service through August 29, less than half of what’s normal for an entire year.

Severe weather stats (KFYR)

“That’s important because 1995 is when the new Doppler radar went into place in Bismarck and we were able to see so much more since then,” said Chauncy Schultz, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Bismarck. “So our warning detections have been much higher since 1995. That’s a good thing, there’s more advanced warning, but that means that any year since 1995 has had a higher number of warnings than we issued prior to that, 1994 and earlier, because we just didn’t have the technology to detect most of the severe storms. So the fact that this is the lowest number of warnings in the modern era, that’s pretty statistically significant. And there’s a couple of drought years in there with some low numbers as well. But they weren’t actually quite as low as it was in 2023 so far.”

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warning count by year across western/central ND (KFYR)

It all ties back to our jet stream — the steering winds aloft, around where planes fly, that directs weather systems. It has been notably farther south than normal often keeping the heat and fuel for storms at bay.

250mb (jet stream level) 2023 anomaly (KFYR)

A dip in the pattern over the eastern U.S. has also favored more active weather there compared to here.

500mb composite June and July 2023 (KFYR)

And there’s been a stark difference in precipitation across the Peace Garden State with parts of the north very dry.

“If you think about it, we’ve had a couple of weather systems this summer that have been almost fall-like with all-day rains, right? And that’s been the southern part of the state, not really in the northern part of the state. And that’s because, with the jet stream kind of just to our south, we’ve been on the northern fringes of these weather systems,” said Schultz.

Percent of normal precipitation from June 1 through August 29 in ND (High Plains Regional Climate Center)

And the heat hasn’t stuck around for long this summer.

“We’ve been missing out on the heat a lot, not every day, but very often over the whole we’ve had less heat and that does result in less instability, which tends to dampen the intensity of thunderstorms as well. So, a lot of little things working together just sort of from the background weather pattern that’s resulted in certainly a lower number of severe thunderstorms on the whole,” said Schultz.

Temperature departures from normal by month during meteorological summer (KFYR)

Heading into meteorological fall, September could end up warmer than normal with possibly near-normal precipitation.

September temperature trend (KFYR)

The lack of rain across the north has caused the drought to increase from zero percent to 31 percent this meteorological summer.

Drought Monitor on June 1 compared to August 30 (KFYR)

