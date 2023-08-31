Details on InvestigateTV+

Learn more about new weekday show
By InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Our new weekday show, InvestigateTV+, began airing on stations across the country on Monday, September 11.

The news magazine program showcases groundbreaking investigations featuring Gray’s award-winning InvestigateTV team, national reporters, plus consumer, health, in-depth and inspiring stories.

To see your local listings, click here.

Full episodes are also available here on our website as well as on our Roku, Amazon Fire and AppleTV apps. You can download those apps by searching “InvestigateTV” on your device or clicking here to download via computer.

In all of those places, you can also check out our weekend show which highlights longform investigative journalism from our dedicated national team, and find us across social media at @InvestigateTV.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Stage Stop in Mandan
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing incident in Mandan
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Mandan 12-year-old dies after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Dickinson State University campus
Dickinson community reflects on Dickinson State University’s discontinuation of seven majors and faculty members