Bisman Green Dot nonprofit helps the Bismarck-Mandan area strive to prevent violence

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A safe community is a place people want to live, and that’s why one Bismarck and Mandan non-profit is working to prevent violence.

Green Dot is a program that is working to spread awareness about ending violence.

The back of Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe was busy with people going through the training to help them become better bystanders.

Green Dot was introduced by the North Dakota Department of Health just before COVID-19 and is run through the Abused Adult Resource Center.

Coordinators speak to people like Stephanie Hicks of Bismarck who are learning how to de-escalate tense situations.

“We live in this community together. We’re all in this together. So we have to have a proactive approach and try to end, personal violence,” said Hicks.

The program leaders teach prevention tactics like the three Ds: directly getting involved, distracting and delegating.

“We just need people to know that we’re here to help and that the situation they’re in they don’t have to be alone,” said Erin Gallagher, director of Bisman Green Dot.

Coordinators say you can help people anywhere from shopping centers to schools.

“North Dakota nice gets us in the way, and we feel like that’s not our business. We don’t need to intervene. But we could tell the manager you know, something’s going on there. I’m not sure what it is. But could you just take a look at that,” said Linda Striebel, co-coordinator of Bisman Green Dot.

The Green Dot initiative is to spread awareness and get everyone involved in identifying signs of violence.

“We can do little things just these little things make have a huge impact. And as the community comes together and we get more people trained, Bismarck Mandan is going to be safer and you’re going to have more support from the community members,” said Striebel.

People can reach out on their Facebook pages, Instagram and through the Abused Adult Resource Resource Center to set up Green Dot training.

Anyone who has groups of 12 people or more can apply to receive training, like workplaces, or schools. The training is three hours and is for people of all ages.

