Williston Water World to break ground September 8, phase one to open May 2025

Williston Water World
Williston Water World(Photo: Williston Community Builders Pool Action Commettee)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Construction begins on the Williston outdoor pool project this fall.

Organizers with “Williston Water World” said a late fundraising push this summer made it possible for them to move forward with their design. Groundbreaking will be Friday, September 8 for phase one, which includes a zero-depth pool, a lazy river and two water slides.

“The intention is to get the building up and have it dried in so they can do internal work throughout the cold months. They want to get us going as early as possible for next season,” said Skye Olsen, pool action committee member.

Colebank said phase one should be completed in May 2025. Work on phase two, which includes a lap pool and ninja crossing, will happen later.

So far, Colebank said they raised more than $9.6 million for Water World. It will be behind Cutting Field near 18th Street West.

Olsen mentioned concerns earlier this summer about downsizing or suspending the project because of funding, but several pledges in July kept the plans intact.

“We’ve signed the construction contract, so it’s happening,” said Colebank.

Colebank said they are still fundraising for operational expenses for the first three years. Williston Parks and Recreation will be in charge of Water World once it opens.

The Pool Action Committee is holding a free-will concert September 23 featuring the Johnny Holm Band at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.

