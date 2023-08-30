Volunteers keep things running smoothly in Medora

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a lot that goes on to keep Medora open and running smoothly every summer.

Much of that work is done by volunteers. Since 1998, volunteers have become an important part of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

Volunteers do everything from taking care of flowers, to greeting guests at the Musical and even picking up stray golf balls at Bully Pulpit. For one week every summer, you’ll find Don and Lynne Christiansen at Bully Pulpit, but they aren’t here to golf.

“I’m not a golfer,” said Lynne. “I tried but I had a softball swing and not a golf swing.”

They’re here to work.

“We are what they call the outside crew,” explained Don.

For seven days, the North Carolina couple spends five hours volunteering on the outside crew at Bully Pulpit. Their jobs include washing golf carts, picking up range balls, filling coolers with ice and whatever needs to be done to help golfers feel welcome.

Don Christiansen volunteering in Medora (KFYR-TV)

“We’re so blessed and honored to have been chosen to come out here and volunteer,” Don said.

The Christiansens are two of the 750 volunteers who come to Medora every summer to volunteer with the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation. This is their second summer volunteering and their second-ever trip to North Dakota.

“The town of Medora is like taking a step back in time,” said Lynne.

“This is such a unique landscape,” added Don. “I have never seen anything like this.”

Their time at Bully Pulpit and the scenery that surrounds this course has captured their hearts, but so have the people they’ve met and the work they’ve done.

“Once you’ve been here you feel like you leave a piece of your heart here and you want to come back,” said Lynne.

The Christiansens hope to be back next summer, and even if they never pick up a club, this golf course will always be one of their favorite spots in the world.

“It makes me want to be a golfer,” laughed Don.

A celebration of volunteers is planned for September.

Medora volunteers from the past 25 years will be honored for their service in a special weekend just for them.

You can learn more about that and how to be a volunteer here: Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation | Volunteer

