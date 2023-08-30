Sports Spotlight: Nathaniel Olheiser

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past three seasons, Legacy goalkeeper Nathaniel Olheiser has been one of the best in the state when it comes to keeping the ball out of the back of his net.

“I live this sport. When I wake up, all I want to do is go practice. I go to school, but I’m just so excited to go to practice afterwards. I just live, breathe soccer,” said Olheiser.

Olheiser and his defense have kept a clean sheet in 4 out of the 5 games so far this season. Last year, Olheiser set Legacy school records for shutouts in a season with 9. He also holds the all-time mark with 17 career shutouts.

“You know, I just want to lead by example and just make sure that the team knows that no matter what, I’ll be behind their backs,” said Olheiser.

“He’s definitely saved us a lot this season and with big saves like that, it can definitely change the entire game. If the energy is with the other team and he makes an insane save, all of a sudden, we’re ahead with the energy. We can definitely win games with a lot of his saves,” said Kamden Kooiman, Legacy junior midfielder.

Because of how the game has evolved, expectations of the modern-day goalkeeper are high. During the off-season, Olheiser often plays as an attacker to sharpen his game.

“He’s very technical. His ability to know when to come out and when to challenge is very good. He’s also very quick off of his feet to his right and his left. There are balls that are way to the other side of the net that you’d think he’s not going to get to, but because of how quick he is, he gets his hand to it and pushes it out,” said Tom Marcis, Leagacy head coach.

“When it comes to game time, I do not care about my body at all. Like I said, I’d rather sacrifice myself to get that win and I don’t want to live with any regret, you know. I’ll live with an injury as long as I win that game,” said Olheiser.

A lot of goalkeepers won’t run in training because they don’t have to in a game. That doesn’t apply to Olheiser — he’s known for leading by example. It’s a big reason why he’s been named Captain for the past two seasons.

“We feel as if we have two of the best keepers not only in the west, but maybe in the state. And so, they’re pushing each other, and that makes Nate better, and that also makes Liam Horner, our back-up keeper, ready to go at any time,” said Marcis.

Olheiser dreams of playing soccer at the next level.

