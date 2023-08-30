Sleeping and its impact on school performance

Child sleeping
Child sleeping(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sleeping: it’s the gift that most children take for granted. A lack of it may result in more than just a cranky kid in the house, though. A study conducted earlier this year by JAMA Network Open says missing even 39 minutes of sleep can significantly impact students’ performance at school.

“If they have a habit of falling asleep at midnight or one o’ clock, then of course it’s not going to be easy for anybody to fall asleep at ten o’ clock or nine o’ clock and wake up at seven so they can go to school. Most kids are able to, but for some, it’s very hard for them to change,” Dr. Arveity Setty, a sleep medicine doctor at CHI St. Alexius Health, said.

Dr. Setty said parents can try the usual tried and true method of gradually dialing back their child’s bedtime, but a more extreme approach, like staying up through the night until the next evening, might be warranted for those who’ve gotten into the habit of staying up past midnight. Sometimes, parents may need to take their troubled sleeper to a specialist.

“Look out for non-restorative sleep, because sleep is supposed to be restorative. So once they’ve gone to sleep for a good duration, if they wake up in a good mood in the morning, that’s the first thing we always look for. If somebody’s still tired upon awakening or still sleepy, then it’s something to worry about, even waking up with headaches in the morning,” Dr. Setty said.

Dr. Setty said some underlying conditions like sleep apnea can be caused by tonsillitis, being exposed to blue light or associating a parent’s presence with falling asleep.

If you want to make sure your child is actually sleeping and aren’t staying up playing on their phones, he said you can check in about 30 minutes after their bedtime or use a smartwatch to see if they’re asleep.

Dr. Setty said children need about nine to eleven hours of sleep each night, while teenagers need eight to nine.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Mugs hanging below the menu at Coffee Break in Bismarck
Coffee Break owner selling business
MEX Center near Williston
UPDATE: MEX Center near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
Live with Renae Korslien and Joe Skurzewski at KMOT studio
ND State Fair’s Korslien to retire after 50-year career

Latest News

Sioux navigate injury situation, still seeing success
Sioux navigate injury situation, still seeing success
Suspect arrested in Sawyer fire facing charges in horse deaths
Suspect arrested in Sawyer fire facing charges in horse deaths
Jurors see video surveillance evidence in Motel 6 murder trial
Jurors see video surveillance evidence in Motel 6 murder trial
Sports Spotlight: Nathaniel Olheiser
Sports Spotlight: Nathaniel Olheiser