Sleeping and its impact on school performance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sleeping: it’s the gift that most children take for granted. A lack of it may result in more than just a cranky kid in the house, though. A study conducted earlier this year by JAMA Network Open says missing even 39 minutes of sleep can significantly impact students’ performance at school.

“If they have a habit of falling asleep at midnight or one o’ clock, then of course it’s not going to be easy for anybody to fall asleep at ten o’ clock or nine o’ clock and wake up at seven so they can go to school. Most kids are able to, but for some, it’s very hard for them to change,” Dr. Arveity Setty, a sleep medicine doctor at CHI St. Alexius Health, said.

Dr. Setty said parents can try the usual tried and true method of gradually dialing back their child’s bedtime, but a more extreme approach, like staying up through the night until the next evening, might be warranted for those who’ve gotten into the habit of staying up past midnight. Sometimes, parents may need to take their troubled sleeper to a specialist.

“Look out for non-restorative sleep, because sleep is supposed to be restorative. So once they’ve gone to sleep for a good duration, if they wake up in a good mood in the morning, that’s the first thing we always look for. If somebody’s still tired upon awakening or still sleepy, then it’s something to worry about, even waking up with headaches in the morning,” Dr. Setty said.

Dr. Setty said some underlying conditions like sleep apnea can be caused by tonsillitis, being exposed to blue light or associating a parent’s presence with falling asleep.

If you want to make sure your child is actually sleeping and aren’t staying up playing on their phones, he said you can check in about 30 minutes after their bedtime or use a smartwatch to see if they’re asleep.

Dr. Setty said children need about nine to eleven hours of sleep each night, while teenagers need eight to nine.

