Sioux navigate injury situation, still seeing success

WESTHOPE, N.D. (KMOT) - After a few years of struggling in 11-man football, the Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn co-op dropped down to 9-man ball last year.

In their first season in almost a decade playing with nine players, the Sioux cruised through the region and reached the third round of the playoffs.

The Sioux are still cruising, averaging 57 points of offense through their first two games, both wins.

That’s despite some injuries: Kyler Jespersen, a senior lineman, said that the team has had some serious setbacks and injuries to the offensive and defensive line.

Kyler hopes to play his first game of the season this Friday after sitting out the first two games.

“You can learn a lot from watching. I hope to share what I’ve learned watching with the team after being out so long. I hope I can bring positives back to them. We get down sometimes and need to keep it up and keep going. Things happen, we just got to fight through them,” said Kyler.

While watching W-N-G highlights, there is a strong chance that Walker Braaten is involved. The Sioux’s junior quarterback is proving to be one of the region’s top athletes.

“He’s alright. He’s good sometimes,” said Will Artz, a junior, while cracking a smile.

“He’s always been ‘the guy’ ... when we can’t do what he does, just look my way and throw me the ball. He can’t always escape the pocket, I can get open for him. Maybe add some passing yards to his 300 rushing yards per game,” said Will.

The Sioux play Region 3 foe Divide County on Friday, in Westhope.

