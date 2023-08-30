Progress of remodels at Magic City Campus

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The remodel at Magic City campus is far from finished, but the school has been able to open freshly renovated classrooms for students.

Building principal David McQueen said this summer they finished remodeling their science classrooms.

Touch-ups on the common area and their new gym are also almost done.

McQueen said they have no doubt the entire project will be done before ninth and tenth graders join the campus next year.

“We’re looking forward to completion of the project and kind of you know, getting a little facelift here at Magic City Campus,” said McQueen.

The district plans to have Magic City Campus house grades 9-12 beginning next fall, at the same time the other 9-12 school is expected to open on North Hill.

