Pedestrian seriously injured after hit and run in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Dickinson woman was seriously injured after a hit and run Tuesday afternoon.

Dickinson police say multiple calls came in around 4:00 pm about a woman who was riding her bike and then hit by a pick-up truck at the intersection of West Villard and 3rd Avenue West.

The pick-up fled the scene, but police found it on the 200 block of 4th Street West.

Police say they interviewed and eventually arrested 38-year-old Michael Chance Copeland of Dickinson.

Copeland is awaiting a bond hearing and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Police are asking anyone with video evidence to contact them at 701-456-7759.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.