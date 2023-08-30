Pedestrian seriously injured after hit and run in Dickinson

Michael Copeland
Michael Copeland(Photo courtesy: SWMCCC)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Dickinson woman was seriously injured after a hit and run Tuesday afternoon.

Dickinson police say multiple calls came in around 4:00 pm about a woman who was riding her bike and then hit by a pick-up truck at the intersection of West Villard and 3rd Avenue West.

The pick-up fled the scene, but police found it on the 200 block of 4th Street West.

Police say they interviewed and eventually arrested 38-year-old Michael Chance Copeland of Dickinson.

Copeland is awaiting a bond hearing and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Police are asking anyone with video evidence to contact them at 701-456-7759.

