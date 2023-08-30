Nearly $70,000 raised at grocery check-outs donated to Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Community members who shop at Hornbacher’s helped raise $69,488 that was donated to the Great Plains Food Bank on Wednesday, August 30.

Check Out Hunger ran for a three week period during the month of July at eight Hornbacher’s locations across Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. Customers were asked in the checkout lines to make donations of $1, $3 or $5.

“We all have a stake in our community,” said Hornbacher’s President Matt Leiseth. “Our customers care about their neighbors, and they are proving once again that the people of the Fargo-Moorhead area will take care of each other and reach out to support one another. Hornbacher’s is proud to partner with the Great Plains Food Bank and help support the great work they do for our community every day.”

Now in its 30th year, the Check Out Hunger campaign has raised $895,607 to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank since 1994. Check Out Hunger is one of two similar campaigns Hornbacher’s completes annually to support the Great Plains Food Bank. During the winter months, Hornbacher’s operates its Feed Hope campaign at the checkout lines that has raised more than $800,000 since 2011.

“In so many different ways, we continue to be blown away by the commitment from Hornbacher’s and their loyal customers in the fight to end hunger and this gift through Check Out Hunger is the latest example of that,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik said. “Everyone that made the decision to generously give to this campaign can know it is helping feed hungry children, seniors and families tonight.”

The financial donations from Hornbacher’s are in addition to donating more than 900,000 pounds of food to the Great Plains Food Bank annually.

