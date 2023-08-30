Minot’s HR Committee gets to work on revisions to ordinance

Minot's HR Committee
Minot's HR Committee(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s been a while since the Minot City Council approved revisions to the human relations ordinance.

The city’s HR Committee had its second meeting Tuesday.

Its members continue to determine the precise language and revisions to make to the ordinance.

A portion of the discussion was dedicated to what the changes would look like outside of the books in a variety of cases involving discrimination.

Some members had reservations about whether they could act on the committee’s goals. Others said having a formal channel to discuss social issues with a city is vital.

“Because there has been a lot of time invested by people who’ve been in the audience, and we agreed when we were appointed to this committee that we would do the work and bring a recommendation,” said Olson.

The committee’s chair Scott Burlingame said they are not a decision-making committee and they most likely won’t hold public forums.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Mugs hanging below the menu at Coffee Break in Bismarck
Coffee Break owner selling business
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
MEX Center near Williston
UPDATE: MEX Center near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
Live with Renae Korslien and Joe Skurzewski at KMOT studio
ND State Fair’s Korslien to retire after 50-year career

Latest News

Don and Lynne Christiansen volunteering in Medora
Volunteers keep things running smoothly in Medora
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 8/30/2023
Michael Copeland
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit and run in Dickinson
Williston Water World
Williston Water World to break ground September 8, phase one to open May 2025