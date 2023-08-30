Minot’s HR Committee gets to work on revisions to ordinance

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s been a while since the Minot City Council approved revisions to the human relations ordinance.

The city’s HR Committee had its second meeting Tuesday.

Its members continue to determine the precise language and revisions to make to the ordinance.

A portion of the discussion was dedicated to what the changes would look like outside of the books in a variety of cases involving discrimination.

Some members had reservations about whether they could act on the committee’s goals. Others said having a formal channel to discuss social issues with a city is vital.

“Because there has been a lot of time invested by people who’ve been in the audience, and we agreed when we were appointed to this committee that we would do the work and bring a recommendation,” said Olson.

The committee’s chair Scott Burlingame said they are not a decision-making committee and they most likely won’t hold public forums.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.