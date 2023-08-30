Minot Public Schools sees slight enrollment increase in 2023

Minot Public Schools logo
Minot Public Schools logo(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Enrollment went up slightly year-to-year for Minot Public Schools.

According to school administration, the district saw a total first-day enrollment of 7,637 students, up 49 from the previous year.

The first-day enrollment breakdown for 2023 is as follows:

  • Elementary - 3,803
  • Middle School - 1,708
  • High School - 2,126
  • Total - 7,637

Minot Public Schools is the fourth largest school district in the state, behind Bismarck, West Fargo and Fargo, according to the website Niche.

