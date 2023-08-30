Minot Public Schools sees slight enrollment increase in 2023

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Enrollment went up slightly year-to-year for Minot Public Schools.

According to school administration, the district saw a total first-day enrollment of 7,637 students, up 49 from the previous year.

The first-day enrollment breakdown for 2023 is as follows:

Elementary - 3,803

Middle School - 1,708

High School - 2,126

Total - 7,637

Minot Public Schools is the fourth largest school district in the state, behind Bismarck, West Fargo and Fargo, according to the website Niche.

