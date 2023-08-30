Man arrested after wild, high-speed interstate chase starting in Fargo

Cameron Black
Cameron Black(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing several charges after a wild chase that reached speeds of 100+ mph and went the wrong way on the interstate.

Court Documents say on Monday, Aug. 28, A Fargo Police Officer tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle, but it took off onto I-29 heading into Harwood.

A short time later, a deputy saw the vehicle in Harwood and tried to stop it again, but it took off, going north on I-29 and exited in Gardner, ND. During this portion of the chase, authorities say the vehicle was going approx. 106 mph.

Records say the vehicle eventually turned around and then started to go southbound on the interstate, again at high speeds. Between Gardner and Argusville, authorities say they used stop sticks and deflated two of the tires, but that didn’t stop the driver.

On two flat tires, officials say the driver then went across the median and started going the wrong way on I-29. During this time, documents say authorities tried multiple moves to try and stop the vehicle, but it avoided them.

During the chase, authorities say the vehicle eventually went back into the correct lane but kept going until a trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver threw the vehicle in reverse and hit the ditch where he got stuck.

Authorities were then able to arrest 34-year-old Cameron Black and took him to the Cass County Jail for fleeing, reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth and meth paraphernalia.

When officials searched the stolen car, they found needles, a spoon, .5 grams of meth and eight yellow pills. Authorities say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Benson County, ND.

