Grain harvest going well in Morton and Burleigh County; crop level proteins could be down

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Combines are out and farmers are harvesting grain. KFYR went south of Mandan to see how the harvest was going. It was hard to know if the yields would be good this year with the late planting start and moisture levels, but some are saying it’s looking good in certain parts of the state.

The Wheat Commission says grain harvest is about a third done for spring wheat, and durum is 25-30 percent done.

The northern part of the state has been dry, but there have been good moisture levels in southwest North Dakota.

As Jesse Smith, farmer, gets into his combine it’s one of his last days this season until he’s done harvesting his hard red spring wheat. He’s been at it for around three weeks.

“We’re running a little bit late on everything, but we were able to get the sunflowers in on time and the corn and on time, and that’s kind of why we went more to that. And so, you know, in the wheat quality we’ve had so far has been really good,” said Smith.

He says it’s been a great year for moisture. The more rain that falls can sometimes impact the protein quality and value for wheat.

Jesse Smith’s crops south of Mandan (KFYR-TV)

“That’s one of the bad things is when you have a really nice crop, and then your quality isn’t there when you get to the elevator. That’s, pretty tough,” said Smith.

Yields are not as low as people expected this year and there have been low disease pockets around the state.

This year’s crop is behind last year’s yield by around ten percent.

“Well, we’re definitely a lower price than a year ago. And you know, I think in July when there was concern about drought concern about the Canadian crop you know, the the Russian Ukraine Black Sea Green Deal was not going to be resigned. We did get some market reaction,” said Jim Peterson, with the Wheat Commission.

Now farmers are waiting until the grain is dry enough to combine in the wetter areas.

“Obviously some of the cooler rainy or, you know, high humidity days that we’ve had here over the last couple of weeks is kind of slow to harvest. But we’ve got a warmer, drier stretch here now,” said Peterson.

He says compared to neighboring states North Dakota is a little behind average and they’re still collecting data while other states are done.

The North Dakota drought monitor shows part of the state is in extreme drought and a partial part of the state is abnormally dry.

