Early enrollment numbers show slight uptick to start year for Williston State College

Williston State College
Williston State College(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Students are back to class at Williston State College, and President Bernelle Hirning says early enrollment numbers are better than expected.

Hirning said they anticipated a five percent drop this fall because of low unemployment numbers. So far, Hirning said enrollment is up about one-and-a-half percent from last fall.

“We were pleased to see we were actually up year-over-year. It wasn’t a huge increase, but we had an increase in headcount and full-time students,” said Hirning.

Hirning says enrollment of Montana students increased by nearly 10 percent, which he credits to heavy recruiting efforts.

“We sent our recruiters to every single high school in eastern Montana to do either in-person visits or at a minimum provide fliers for all of the students. So, the fact that our Montana numbers are up 10 percent, we’re excited about that,” said Hirning.

The dorms are also at full capacity for the first time since Hirning became president in 2021.

“The type of student that’s coming to Williston State College is that living in the dorm, full-time student that wants the campus experience. That’s what we’ve been targeting over the last year,” said Hirning.

Hirning says they are still waiting on dual-credit and early entry numbers before they have a final total.

