Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four teams from Region Four are ranked or receiving votes in the new 9-Man Football Poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

New Salem-Almont is number one. South Border is number five, but the Mustangs did get a first-place vote. Grant County-Flasher and Linton-HMB are the Region Four teams receiving votes this week. North Prairie is second in the ranking with five first-place votes.

In Class-A, Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison is on top of the poll. It would be unanimous, but Kindred is getting first-place consideration. Trinity is in third place this week with Shiloh Christian and Bowman County among the teams also receiving votes.

Class-A Football Poll

Velva-D-A-G (18) — 2-0 Record — 94 pts. — Last week: 1st Kindred (1) — 2-0 Record — 75 pts. — Last week: 2nd Dickinson Trinity — 2-0 Record — 46 pts. — Last week: 3rd Langdon Area-E-M — 2-0 Record — 36 pts. — Last week: 4th Bottineau — 2-0 Record — 11 pts. — Last week: NR

Others Receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (2-0), Central Cass (1-1), Bowman County (2-0), Lisbon(2-0)

9-Man Football Poll

New Salem-Almont (13) — 2-0 Record — 85 pts. — Last week: 1st North Prairie (5) — 2-0 Record — 72 pts. — Last week: 2nd Sargent County — 2-0 Record — 52 pts. — Last week: 3rd Westhope-N-G — 2-0 Record — 28 pts. — Last week: 4th South Border (1) — 2-0 Record — 26 pts. — Last week: 5th

Others Receiving votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (2-0), LaMoure-L-M (1-1), Wyndmere-Liderwood (2-0), Grant County-Flasher (2-0), Linton-HMB (2-0)

