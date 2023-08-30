Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls

Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll
Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four teams from Region Four are ranked or receiving votes in the new 9-Man Football Poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

New Salem-Almont is number one. South Border is number five, but the Mustangs did get a first-place vote. Grant County-Flasher and Linton-HMB are the Region Four teams receiving votes this week. North Prairie is second in the ranking with five first-place votes.

In Class-A, Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison is on top of the poll. It would be unanimous, but Kindred is getting first-place consideration. Trinity is in third place this week with Shiloh Christian and Bowman County among the teams also receiving votes.

Class-A Football Poll

  1. Velva-D-A-G (18) — 2-0 Record — 94 pts. — Last week: 1st
  2. Kindred (1) — 2-0 Record — 75 pts. — Last week: 2nd
  3. Dickinson Trinity — 2-0 Record — 46 pts. — Last week: 3rd
  4. Langdon Area-E-M — 2-0 Record — 36 pts. — Last week: 4th
  5. Bottineau — 2-0 Record — 11 pts. — Last week: NR

Others Receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (2-0), Central Cass (1-1), Bowman County (2-0), Lisbon(2-0)

9-Man Football Poll

  1. New Salem-Almont (13) — 2-0 Record — 85 pts. — Last week: 1st
  2. North Prairie (5) — 2-0 Record — 72 pts. — Last week: 2nd
  3. Sargent County — 2-0 Record — 52 pts. — Last week: 3rd
  4. Westhope-N-G — 2-0 Record — 28 pts. — Last week: 4th
  5. South Border (1) — 2-0 Record — 26 pts. — Last week: 5th

Others Receiving votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (2-0), LaMoure-L-M (1-1), Wyndmere-Liderwood  (2-0), Grant County-Flasher (2-0), Linton-HMB  (2-0)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Mugs hanging below the menu at Coffee Break in Bismarck
Coffee Break owner selling business
MEX Center near Williston
UPDATE: MEX Center near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
Live with Renae Korslien and Joe Skurzewski at KMOT studio
ND State Fair’s Korslien to retire after 50-year career

Latest News

Jesse Smith’s crops south of Mandan
Grain harvest going well in Morton and Burleigh County; crop level proteins could be down
First News at Four
Super Blue Moon Wed, Aug. 30!
Magic City Campus remodel is well underway
Progress of remodels at Magic City Campus
Towner: Cattle Capital of ND
Towner keeps its self-given title as the cattle capital of ND