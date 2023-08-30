Burleigh County to begin mailing estimated tax statements

Burleigh County to begin mailing estimated tax statements
Burleigh County to begin mailing estimated tax statements(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County will begin mailing estimated property tax statements.

Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski says the estimated tax statements help explain the effect on the county and city’s preliminary budget and serve to increase taxpayer participation in budgeting processes.

He says property owners should wait to pay their taxes until the final statements are delivered in December.

