Burleigh County to begin mailing estimated tax statements

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County will begin mailing estimated property tax statements.

Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski says the estimated tax statements help explain the effect on the county and city’s preliminary budget and serve to increase taxpayer participation in budgeting processes.

He says property owners should wait to pay their taxes until the final statements are delivered in December.

