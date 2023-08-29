Williston Police requesting information following shots fired Tuesday morning

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots fired west of town Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of 30th Street West.

Police say no one was injured, but several parked vehicles were shot.

A vehicle was also reported stolen but has since been found.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

The department is asking anyone with more information to contact it at 701-577-1212.

