“We’re not used to having seniors” South Prairie-Max volleyball no longer the underdog

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – South Prairie athletics teams are used to being called the underdogs.

“It feels great. Especially after being one of those teams that was always the underdog, always got beaten. In general, it actually feels good to be a team that everyone knows now, and everyone is looking forward to watch,” said Azjiah Trader, a junior from South Prairie.

Part of Trader’s optimism sprouts from last year’s regional tournament appearance.

Prior to last fall, a South Prairie Royals team had yet to qualify for regionals in any sport in the school’s short history.

Additionally, the Royals finally have seniors on their volleyball team.

Since the school started competing in athletics less than a decade ago, senior night celebrations have been quiet, if not non-existent for some teams.

“It’s crazy, me becoming a senior is crazy because I’ve been in this program for so long and all the other seniors have too. We’ve worked so hard to get where we are,” said Brenna Eberle, a senior from South Prairie.

“It’s different, we’re not used to having seniors. Normally we’re just a younger team, full of sophomores and freshmen. Now we have seniors and it’s sad because our setter is a senior this year,” said Trader.

Eberle is one of three seniors on the South Prairie-Max team, alongside Taya Bearman and Izabela Hoffman.

South Prairie-Max begins the season on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in Bottineau.

