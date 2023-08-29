Weapons Detector installed at Sanford Health ER in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Sanford Health Emergency Room in Fargo has a new piece of equipment with the goal of keeping people safe.

Sanford Health says they installed a weapons detection system at the emergency department entrance at the Sanford Medical Center, located at 5225 23rd Avenue South in Fargo.

A Sanford Health representative tells Valley News Live the implementation of the weapons detection system aims to enhance existing security measures, providing an additional layer of protection against potential threats.

“Over the past several years, our teams have been focusing on preventing workplace violence and ensuring a safe facility for not only our employees, but patients and visitors.”

The statement goes on to say, by utilizing advanced technologies and proven methodologies, the system will help identify and prevent the introduction of weapons into Sanford facilities.

Sanford says a weapons detector may be installed at the main entrance in the future. In the coming weeks, they will also be installed at emergency room entrances in Sioux Falls, Bismarck and Bemidji.

