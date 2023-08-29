State calls first witnesses on day two of Motel 6 shooting trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state began calling witnesses on Tuesday in the trial for 17-year-old Jesse Taylor Jr., of Mandan. They say last September, when Taylor was 16, he shot and killed 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield at the Motel 6 in Bismarck.

Jurors listened to Lisa Ironbull, Maurice’s cousin, who was at the motel the evening of the shooting. She says she saw Taylor and Maurice in an argument that evening and a gun in Taylor’s hands.

Ironbull stated Maurice began to go down the steps from a balcony towards Taylor who was calling to him, and she tried to hold him back by his shirt. That’s when gunfire started.

The victim’s mother, Josephine Thunder Shield, also spoke about witnessing the arguments earlier that day and seeing her son get shot.

“I heard the first two gunshots go off,” said Josephine.

“And what did you do then?” asked assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney Dennis Ingold.

“I screamed because I knew it was my son. I came out of the room and came around the corner and then I watched him shoot my son some more,” said Josephine.

The defense says Maurice made threats to Taylor. They say he was scared because of the age and size difference between the two, and that he acted in self-defense. They also say there is no clear account of what led up to the shooting since many witnesses were only present after the gunfire began.

