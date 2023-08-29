State calls first witnesses on day two of Motel 6 shooting trial

State calls first witnesses on day two of Motel 6 shooting trial
State calls first witnesses on day two of Motel 6 shooting trial(MGN)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state began calling witnesses on Tuesday in the trial for 17-year-old Jesse Taylor Jr., of Mandan. They say last September, when Taylor was 16, he shot and killed 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield at the Motel 6 in Bismarck.

Jurors listened to Lisa Ironbull, Maurice’s cousin, who was at the motel the evening of the shooting. She says she saw Taylor and Maurice in an argument that evening and a gun in Taylor’s hands.

Ironbull stated Maurice began to go down the steps from a balcony towards Taylor who was calling to him, and she tried to hold him back by his shirt. That’s when gunfire started.

The victim’s mother, Josephine Thunder Shield, also spoke about witnessing the arguments earlier that day and seeing her son get shot.

“I heard the first two gunshots go off,” said Josephine.

“And what did you do then?” asked assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney Dennis Ingold.

“I screamed because I knew it was my son. I came out of the room and came around the corner and then I watched him shoot my son some more,” said Josephine.

The defense says Maurice made threats to Taylor. They say he was scared because of the age and size difference between the two, and that he acted in self-defense. They also say there is no clear account of what led up to the shooting since many witnesses were only present after the gunfire began.

Previous coverage: Opening statements heard in Motel 6 shooting death

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugs hanging below the menu at Coffee Break in Bismarck
Coffee Break owner selling business
One dead and two injured in fiery multi-vehicle Roosevelt County, MT crash
MEX Center near Williston
UPDATE: MEX Center near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
Children found in a vehicle that had been towed from downtown Minneapolis.
Three kids found in van after it was towed from downtown Minneapolis
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say

Latest News

Medora von Hoffman
How Medora got its name | Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip
Medora von Hoffman
How Medora got its name | Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip
Township Assistance
Mountrail County sees increase in township assistance program
First News at Four
How rare is a super blue moon?