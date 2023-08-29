Smart devices, ND Assistive help Bismarck man live more independently

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Technology has made our lives a lot easier. Smart devices like Alexas help us spell words correctly, look up recipes and check the temperature.

For Trevor Vannett, those smart devices have been life-changing.

Vannett is a big fan of the Minnesota Twins, the Minnesota Vikings and of being independent.

“I don’t want to depend on everybody else,” he said.

Vannett has lived on his own in this apartment for nine years.

“I like being able to be out in the community and with friends,” Vannett said.

Now, some new technology is helping him be even more independent.

“I can call people on my Alexa or on my iPhone,” he explained.

Thanks to North Dakota Assistive, he’s got two new Alexa devices to help him make phone calls, adjust the thermostat and turn lights on and off.

“It’s just nice that I can turn them off by myself,” he said.

Tami Ternes is a system technology consultant with North Dakota Assistive. She’s helped Vannett get these devices connected and working in a way that gives him the independence he craves.

“If you can even just give somebody 10% more independence, it’s a huge feeling and accomplishment that you can do a little bit more without somebody’s help,” said Ternes.

For Vannett, this is just the beginning. He’s working to get a new automatic door for his apartment.

“One of my goals in life is to be as independent as possible,” he said.

A goal he’s getting closer and closer to achieving every day.

North Dakota Assistive is a non-profit organization that is working to make life a little easier for people like Trevor. To learn more, visit their website, ndassistive.org.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.