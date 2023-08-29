Rural childcare: City of Alexander looking to add more childcare space to small town

ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - Finding childcare is a problem many families are facing across North Dakota. It’s a challenge impacting those in both the large cities and rural communities.

Bright Minds Daycare is the only publicly licensed facility in Alexander, a town of nearly 300. Nikki Holen has run the daycare for seven years, currently watching 16 young children. Like other providers in bigger cities, she also has a waitlist.

“I have about 21 on my waiting list and it seems like every week I get two or three calls looking for childcare,” said Holen.

Meanwhile, the Alexander School District is renting out a building to a childcare provider as an incentive to hire staff. The Turtle Crossing opened this month and had eight kids, all from school employees. Superintendent Leslie Bieber said some students are helping and earning a childcare development credit in the process.

“We’re kind of building our own. As long as we can get these kids interested in education and daycare, whatever the need is, let’s start them young so we have that support later,” said Bieber.

As a way to add more childcare spaces for Alexander, the city and McKenzie County are working to build a larger facility.

“We are in the design stage still. We have talked with the county to possibly get it in front of their budget for next year. The city will put in their part too,” said Kenneth Wilcox, Alexander Mayor.

There isn’t a timeline set at this point for when a facility would be built, but Wilcox said he’s hoping this process goes fast.

Wilcox said the facility would also have space for other nearby communities and for people that commute between Williston and Watford City.

