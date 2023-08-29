Pro’s Pointer #18: Using soft plastics with spinners

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ever since the bottom bouncer was invented, a nightcrawler has been the bait of choice to use with a spinner. Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee, says ‘not so fast’ in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

“The use of soft plastics to catch walleye is no secret. Having the availability of the proper size, shapes and color make the benefits almost obvious, but I’ve been using soft plastic lures on my spinners more often lately,” said Candle. “There are two key elements to making this work. The first one is the hook. I prefer the bait holder style with the barbs on the shank of the hook to help hold the plastic firmly in place.”

“The second part is how we hook the plastic,” continued Candle. “I thread the plastic on much like you would on a jig. This gives us the confidence when we miss a bite that the plastic is still there and we can leave our presentation in the water and it also keeps us from reaching into a dirty bucket of nightcrawlers constantly throughout the day, that seems really efficient to me. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie puts a wrap on our 27th year of Pro’s Pointers on KFYR-TV, Your News Leader.

