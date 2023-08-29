ND State Fair’s Korslien to retire after 50-year career

Renae Korslien
Renae Korslien(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A well-known figure at every North Dakota State Fair is retiring after helping make the fair a reality for the past half century.

Renae Korslien, the General Manager of the North Dakota State Fair, will retire, the fair announced, after a 50-year career with the fair.

Renae Korslien announced her retirement after a fifty-year career
Renae Korslien announced her retirement after a fifty-year career(Photo courtesy: NDSF)

Korslien oversaw the growth of the fair, including the expansion of the grandstand, which drew world-renowned entertainers to the fair. She also guided the fair through challenging times, including cancellations due to the 2011 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the North Dakota State Fair for the past fifty years. It has been an honor to contribute to such an important event in our state, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together. I am confident that Craig and the rest of the team will continue leading the Fair with the same passion and dedication we have always had,” said Korslein.

Korslien’s assistant Craig Rudland, who has worked for the fair for more than 40 years, most recently as Assistant Manager, has been appointed as the fair’s new GM. Rudland named Aaron Ottmar as Assistant Manager.

Related coverage: NDSF manager celebrates 50 years with the fair

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in fiery multi-vehicle Roosevelt County, MT crash
Mugs hanging below the menu at Coffee Break in Bismarck
Coffee Break owner selling business
Children found in a vehicle that had been towed from downtown Minneapolis.
Three kids found in van after it was towed from downtown Minneapolis
MEX Center near Williston
UPDATE: MEX Center near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say

Latest News

Storm sewer
An update on replacing the storm sewers in district 121 project
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 8/28/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 8/28/2023
First News at Ten
Coffee Break owner selling business