Mountrail County sees increase in township assistance program

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D (KMOT) - When it comes to road maintenance projects, they can be pricey for cities and inconvenient for drivers.

Jana Hennessy, Mountrail County engineer, said they’ve had an ongoing township assistance program for years, but they’ve seen a huge increase in requests for applications throughout the county.

She said the township assistance program can help with, for example, dust control.

The township would get a 50 percent discount on the dust control chemical and no fee for the county to apply it.

“Usually, the township chairman would contact us, fill out the form, sign their request that, ‘We would like help with the dust control in front of this farmstead, can you please spray 1/8 of a mile,’” said Hennessy.

Their township assistance also includes blading gravel roads and snow removal.

