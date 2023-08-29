Mandan Subaru gives back to Custer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students need a lot of supplies to learn in Elementary School, and sometimes those costs can add up. That’s why Mandan Subaru wanted to adopt Custer Elementary School and gift them some school supplies.

The Subaru team handed out goodie boxes with colored pencils to erasers to make sure they were set for the year.

Not only do the supplies help the kids, they also help the educators who have to fund a lot of the items in their classrooms.

“Teachers now days spend between 800 and a thousand dollars per year out of their own pockets. We want to help our teachers out. That is what Subaru is all about, helping with learning. Subaru loves learning, and whatever we can do to assist our teachers and help them,” said Amy Johnson, Subaru marketing.

They delivered 15 boxes to 15 classrooms, and they want to continue helping out Custer in the future.

