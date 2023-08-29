How Medora got its name | Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Have you ever heard the story of how Medora got its name?

It was the name of a special North Dakota woman from the 1880s.

In this “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” from 1992, Cliff Naylor gives us a glimpse of her life. (Watch the full story above.)

And you can still go see Medora’s home!

Medora von Hoffman lived in Chateau de Mores in Medora from 1883 to 1886.

The 26-room, two-story frame building is now a historic museum and contains many of the Medora’s original furnishings and personal effects.

If you want a tour of the home this summer, you’ll have to hurry. You can only visit it from Memorial Day to Labor Day and tours are daily, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

