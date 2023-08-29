House fire prompts precautionary evacuation of school in Sawyer

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(WOWT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAWYER, N.D. (KMOT) - Students in Sawyer were sent home early for the day Tuesday after authorities responded to a fire at a nearby home.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Office said they reported to a house fire around 10:30 a.m., and a deputy spotted a vehicle leaving the scene upon arrival.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Office said that, shortly thereafter, an off-duty McHenry County deputy at the scene of the fire received a report of a half-naked male running around in Velva.

Deputies responded to Velva and located a 35-year-old male resident of the house fire in Sawyer who was apprehended for warrants unrelated to the fire.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials with the school say parents were notified of the situation and students were bused home.

The school said at no point were students or staff in danger, and school is expected to resume Wednesday.

Sawyer has roughly 75 students in grades pre-K through 12.

