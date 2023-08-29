Governors looking to congress to address prescription drug shortage

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Eleven governors, including Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, and Gov. Kristi Noem, R-SD, asked Congress to take action on the prescription drug shortage.

In a letter sent to Congress Tuesday, the governors said pharmacists are telling patients they don’t have critical medicine available. Some of the drugs mentioned include amoxicillin, albuterol, and chemotherapy drugs.

“These shortages are not new, but they are becoming more frequent and more severe... Nobody should have to experience that kind of worry, especially not in the United States of America,” the letter said.

The governors said they want legislators to pass new policies to improve transparency, affordability and dependability during the manufacturing process.

“Congress must grant additional authorities that allow more transparency throughout the drug manufacturing process. The American people deserve to know the truth behind where their prescription drugs are coming from and how they are quality tested, especially when those drugs are originating overseas,” the letter said.

The governors said more than 80 percent of the active ingredients in prescription drugs sold in the U.S. come from foreign countries like China and India, which they say is a national security risk.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.