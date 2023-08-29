Game week for UMary football

Game Week for UMary Football
Game Week for UMary Football(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of the Northern Sun teams play their first football game on Thursday. The Marauders will wait until Saturday. UMary heads to Sioux Falls to play Augustana.

It will be the first game for Shann Schillinger as head coach. The Marauders have spent fall camp looking to learn as much as possible but there’s a lot of “new” in the program right now.

“It’s kind of a spring ball/fall camp combined in one, getting to know this football team. But what I’m learning is that we have a bunch of guys who like ball and can take coaching. We know we have a long way to go, it’s going to be a process but one day at a time and I like the way the guys are working,” said Schillinger.

Schillinger is talking over from Craig Bagnell, who left UMary to go to the University of South Dakota.

Saturday’s game at Augie starts at 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugs hanging below the menu at Coffee Break in Bismarck
Coffee Break owner selling business
One dead and two injured in fiery multi-vehicle Roosevelt County, MT crash
MEX Center near Williston
UPDATE: MEX Center near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
Children found in a vehicle that had been towed from downtown Minneapolis.
Three kids found in van after it was towed from downtown Minneapolis
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say

Latest News

Pro's Pointer Johnnie Candle: season 27
Pro’s Pointer #18: Using soft plastics with spinners
South Prairie Royals
‘We’re not used to having seniors’: South Prairie-Max volleyball no longer the underdog
Bottineau volleyball
Bottineau volleyball returns majority of roster, looks to return to region tournament
Streaming twice daily on KFYR+. Watch on your favorite streaming platform.
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 8/29/2023