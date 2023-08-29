Game week for UMary football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of the Northern Sun teams play their first football game on Thursday. The Marauders will wait until Saturday. UMary heads to Sioux Falls to play Augustana.

It will be the first game for Shann Schillinger as head coach. The Marauders have spent fall camp looking to learn as much as possible but there’s a lot of “new” in the program right now.

“It’s kind of a spring ball/fall camp combined in one, getting to know this football team. But what I’m learning is that we have a bunch of guys who like ball and can take coaching. We know we have a long way to go, it’s going to be a process but one day at a time and I like the way the guys are working,” said Schillinger.

Schillinger is talking over from Craig Bagnell, who left UMary to go to the University of South Dakota.

Saturday’s game at Augie starts at 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

